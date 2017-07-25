Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]

Connor Evans’ “American Bandstand” combines the bubbly, upbeat vibes of a summer pop song with the trap sounds and flow of today’s hip-hop. The collision of the two genres results in a pretty dope track to turn up to. Check out the player above to listen now!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Trinidad Cardona “Jennifer” [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: Black Tony Landed A Feature In 2 Chainz & Travis Scott’s “4 AM!” [NEW MUSIC]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)
17 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)
1. Tia MowrySource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Steph and Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Cynthia BaileySource:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Regina HallSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Erykah Badu and Solange KnowlesSource:Instagram 5 of 17
6. Mariah Carey and YGSource:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Jordin SparksSource:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Shemar MooreSource:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Charlie Wilson and Chante MooreSource:Instagram 10 of 17
11. OmarionSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. TinasheSource:Instagram 12 of 17
13. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Holly Robinson PeeteSource:Instagram 14 of 17
15. Kirk FranklinSource:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Yara Shahidi with Chole and HalleSource:Instagram 16 of 17
17. Simone BilesSource:Instagram 17 of 17
comments – Add Yours