The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


Connor Evans’ “American Bandstand” combines the bubbly, upbeat vibes of a summer pop song with the trap sounds and flow of today’s hip-hop. The collision of the two genres results in a pretty dope track to turn up to. Check out the player above to listen now!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Trinidad Cardona “Jennifer” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: R.LUM.R “Frustrated” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED:  Black Tony Landed A Feature In 2 Chainz & Travis Scott’s “4 AM!” [NEW MUSIC]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

Continue reading Connor Evans “American Bandstand” [NEW MUSIC]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations
 22 hours ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 5 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 5 days ago
07.23.17
Photos