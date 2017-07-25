Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations

The 2017 nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards were announced on Instagram Live today.leads the nominations with eight nods for his “HUMBLE” music video.andfollow with five nominations. In a new twist, the network announced that it will combine the Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories into Artist of the Year. Yep, no more “gendered” categories.

Other stars who racked up nominations include Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and Chance the Rapper. You can check out the full list below. The VMAs air Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Video of the YearKendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”The Weeknd – “Reminder”Artist of the Year Bruno Mars Kendrick Lamar Ed Sheeran Ariana Grande The Weeknd Lorde Best New Artist Khalid Kodak Black SZA Young M.A Julia Michaels Noah Cyrus Best Collaboration Charlie Puth featuring Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore” DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer” Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean – “Feels” Zayn and Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” Best Pop Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better” Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times” Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane – “Down” Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm” Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” Best Hip Hop Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” Big Sean – “Bounce Back” Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs” D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty – “Broccoli” Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee” DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne – “I’m the One” Best Dance Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” Kygo and Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” Calvin Harris – “My Way” Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and Mø – “Cold Water” Afrojack featuring Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone” Best Rock Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams” Fall Out Boy – “Young and Menace” Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” Green Day – “Bang Bang” Foo Fighters – “Run” Best Fight Against the System Logic featuring Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” Big Sean – “Light” Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful” Taboo featuring Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” John Legend – “Surefire” Best Cinematography Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” Ed Sheeran – “Castle on the Hill” DJ Shadow featuring Run the Jewels – “Nobody Speak” Halsey – “Now or Never” Best Direction Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm” Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful” The Weeknd – “Reminder” Best Art Direction Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” Katy Perry featuring Migos – “Bon Appetit” DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” The Weeknd – “Reminder” Best Visual Effects Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” KYLE featuring Lil Yachty – “iSpy” Katy Perry featuring Skip Marley – “Chained to the Rhythm” Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times” Best Choreography Kanye West – “Fade” Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj – “Side to Side” Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” Sia – “The Greatest” Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane – “Down” Best Editing Future – “Mask Off” Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” Lorde – “Green Light” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey – “Closer” The Weeknd – “Reminder”

