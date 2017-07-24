Music
Home > Music

90 Chance The Rapper Concertgoers Hospitalized For Excessive Drinking

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment
Wireless Festival 2017 - Day 1

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Many of the concertgoers in Connecticut were underage drinkers with severe intoxication.

According to Connecticut police, over 90 people were hospitalized during a concert that Chance the Rapper headlined on Friday in Hartford, MSN reports.

Many of the hospitalizations were a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

Underage drinking seemed to be a major issue at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert whose crowd was a mix of late teens and individuals in their early 20s, the outlet writes. According to Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley, there were 50 underage drinking referrals at the Xfinity Theatre, and a majority of those who were hospitalized suffered from “severe intoxication.”

“Additional steps will have to be taken to address these issues at these concerts,” said Chief Foley in a statement on Saturday, according to CNN“A typical concert is around 20-30 transports. Sixty would be very bad. We had 70 once and 90 last night.”

The outlet reports that several people were transported to hospitals in Farmington, Manchester and New Britain due to the influx of patients in Hartford.

According to MSN, some individuals were given summons and will have to appear in court and others were arrested. AOL reports that there were 21,000 people in attendance.

Other artists who performed during the concert included ANoydPnB Rock, and Kyle.

SOURCE: MSNAssociated PressCNNAOL

SEE ALSO:

ICYMI: Chance The Rapper Delivers Powerful BET Awards Acceptance Speech

This Happened When A Company Tried To Appropriate Chance The Rapper’s Brand

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of MSN, Associated Press, CNN, AOL, and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Lorne Thomson, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 24 hours ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Photos