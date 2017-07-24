90 Chance The Rapper Concertgoers Hospitalized For Excessive Drinking

Many of the concertgoers in Connecticut were underage drinkers with severe intoxication.

According to Connecticut police, over 90 people were hospitalized during a concert that Chance the Rapper headlined on Friday in Hartford, MSN reports.

90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show https://t.co/HXlYgStjFM pic.twitter.com/9D42Nv132l — MSN (@MSN) July 22, 2017

Many of the hospitalizations were a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

Underage drinking seemed to be a major issue at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert whose crowd was a mix of late teens and individuals in their early 20s, the outlet writes. According to Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley, there were 50 underage drinking referrals at the Xfinity Theatre, and a majority of those who were hospitalized suffered from “severe intoxication.”

Busy night for HPD at Chance the Rapper concert. 50 Underage Drinking referrals. 90+ Ambulance transports to regional hospitals. pic.twitter.com/Pe3KtlWbb4 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 22, 2017

“Additional steps will have to be taken to address these issues at these concerts,” said Chief Foley in a statement on Saturday, according to CNN. “A typical concert is around 20-30 transports. Sixty would be very bad. We had 70 once and 90 last night.”

The outlet reports that several people were transported to hospitals in Farmington, Manchester and New Britain due to the influx of patients in Hartford.

According to MSN, some individuals were given summons and will have to appear in court and others were arrested. AOL reports that there were 21,000 people in attendance.

Other artists who performed during the concert included ANoyd, PnB Rock, and Kyle.

SOURCE: MSN, Associated Press, CNN, AOL

