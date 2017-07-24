Cowboys Player Ezekiel Elliott Defended by Owner Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys officially rang in training camp Sunday in Oxnard, California, but it was the team’s owner playing the role of a tackling dummy on social media. Fans and sports pundits alike quickly took note of the number of Cowboys’ players currently under suspension or facing potential suspensions.

Cornerback Nolan Carrol was arrested on charges of driving while under the influence in May. Linebacker Damien Wilson faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident in Fresno, California. Defensive end Damontre Moore was arrested on suspension of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license back in December while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

There’s also the matter of Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys’ star running back has been accused of being involved in injuring a man at a Dallas bar in recent weeks. Elliott also faces domestic violence allegations stemming from accusations made last July in Columbus Ohio.

With those incidents looming over the team’s training camp, Jones addressed reporters with questions about his team’s perceived character issues.

“The stronger the core is the better it can take the torpedo,” Jones said about his team’s support system for troubled players. “We’ve got a high bar here.”

Jones also claimed to have not heard about Elliott’s alleged involvement in the bar incident.

