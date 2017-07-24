Entertainment
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual Assault Case

The NFL Hall of Famer is off the hook.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
16th Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty


Michael Irvin is a free man in the court of law.

According to TMZ, prosecutors will not press rape charges against the NFL Hall of Famer after investigators determined there wasn’t enough evidence. You may recall that Irvin was being investigated in Fort Lauderdale after a 27-year-old woman told police that he sexually assaulted her at his hotel room on March 21, 2016. Irvin denied the allegations.

On Monday,  Ron Ishoy at the Broward State Attorney’s Office said,  “The Irvin case has been closed out for lack of evidence and no likelihood of conviction.”

Last month, the Broward County investigation revealed the woman’s rape kit test that was taken at the hospital came back negative. Also, the toxicology report showed that she had drugs and alcohol in her system at the time of the incident. However, she told police that she had only taken “a small amount” of Xanax, Ecstasy and cocaine.

Reports say that the paperwork closing out the case will be filed this afternoon. Irvin is set to have a news conference on Monday.

