HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Halle Berry Goes Green From Comic Con

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Actress Halle Berry was spotted out in San Diego promoting her film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and enjoyed taking a dare from her co-stars in her relaxed look!

Comic-Con International 2017 - Day 1

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


The Hollywood beauty wore an army green Hudson Jeans Izzy Utility Jumper with black strapped heels for the event. The jumper came in different shades of faded green, as a couple of buttons were left open to reveal a black sexy cami.

Comic-Con International 2017 - Day 1

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


She definitely stepped out in a relaxed look and kept it stylishly simple with the heels! They were smartly matched with Halle’s beautiful black jewelry for her look. Her hair was tossed into a stylish bun in the middle while the rest of her blond-tinted tresses fell at her shoulders.

Even thought the 50-year old mother of two shut it down by putting away a pint of whisky during the event, we want to know what you thought of her outfit! Was it haute or naught? Vote below to tell us!


Photos