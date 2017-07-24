How Rickey Smiley Combats Gas While Traveling [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Da Brat shares a news story from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where somebody’s fart packed a punch so intense that the whole American Airlines flight was reportedly evacuated. The hilarious news story is something Rickey Smiley can identify with, he says, as he even equips himself with enough air freshener to fight the intense threat of old white man farts.

