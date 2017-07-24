The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Rickey Smiley Combats Gas While Traveling [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Da Brat shares a news story from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where somebody’s fart packed a punch so intense that the whole American Airlines flight was reportedly evacuated. The hilarious news story is something Rickey Smiley can identify with, he says, as he even equips himself with enough air freshener to fight the intense threat of old white man farts.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

