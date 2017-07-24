Why R. Kelly & Hugh Hefner Are NOT The Same [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

One of R. Kelly alleged victim’s took to social media to slam her parents, who publicly condemned R. Kelly’s actions and accused him of brainwashing their daughter and holding her against her will as a part of a cult of young women. So it’s not surprising that, despite R. Kelly’s sketchy history with young women, people are rushing to his defense.

Headkrack notes one comparison that he has heard a lot thus far: the idea that R. Kelly & Playboy’s Hugh Hefner are doing the same things- they are not. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

