Usher’s Ex-Wife Tameka Hilariously Refuses To Be A Part Of Herpes “Circus” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Information about Usher‘s past herpes diagnosis, and the related lawsuit from a woman he infected, went viral last week. Usher, along with tons of speculation about him, his infected private parts, and the marital affair that possibly served as the backdrop for it all was suddenly trending.

Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster must have been getting hit up about the whole ordeal as well, because she took to social media to publicly refuse to be included in the whole mess in a hilarious statement. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

