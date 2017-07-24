Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract Dispute

See what T-Raww had to say about the Cash Money CEO.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - April 12, 2013

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty


Tyga has been living his life fearlessly ever since his split from Kylie Jenner — he even has the courage to slam Birdman these days.

The former Young Money emcee is still livid at Baby and co., who reportedly owe him $12 million. TMZ caught up with Tyga as he was leaving 1Oak on Sunset Saturday night and asked about his relationship with the controversial label. Before speeding off in his car, the rapper said, “Tell that b****, I’m the s***, too.”

No word on whether or not Tyga was just plugging his latest mixtape, Bitch I’m the Shit 2, but either way, he meant what he said. His clap back comes just days after Birdman denied owing him millions of dollars, saying that Tyga is the one who left owing the label money. However, in his Breakfast Club interview last week, Tyga held nothing back when speaking about Cash Money. He told the hosts, “I had to pay to get out. I paid to get out. Now, mind you, I’m owed like, probably like at least twelve, fifteen million. They owe me.”

This isn’t the first time Tyga made these allegations and he’s definitely not the first one to make these kinds of claims about Birdman. At least this time around, he has Lil Wayne to support his statements.

Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen “Not Dating” Each Other (PHOTOS)

Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 24 hours ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Photos