Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract Dispute

Tyga has been living his life fearlessly ever since his split from Kylie Jenner — he even has the courage to slam Birdman these days.

The former Young Money emcee is still livid at Baby and co., who reportedly owe him $12 million. TMZ caught up with Tyga as he was leaving 1Oak on Sunset Saturday night and asked about his relationship with the controversial label. Before speeding off in his car, the rapper said, “Tell that b****, I’m the s***, too.”

No word on whether or not Tyga was just plugging his latest mixtape, Bitch I’m the Shit 2, but either way, he meant what he said. His clap back comes just days after Birdman denied owing him millions of dollars, saying that Tyga is the one who left owing the label money. However, in his Breakfast Club interview last week, Tyga held nothing back when speaking about Cash Money. He told the hosts, “I had to pay to get out. I paid to get out. Now, mind you, I’m owed like, probably like at least twelve, fifteen million. They owe me.”

This isn’t the first time Tyga made these allegations and he’s definitely not the first one to make these kinds of claims about Birdman. At least this time around, he has Lil Wayne to support his statements.