Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For Comments About Miami

A few words causes major beef.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Meek Mill

Source: Photos by Kecia


Meek Mill is celebrating the release of his new album Wins & Losses.  However, not everyone is excited for the Philly rapper, especially after comments he made on Hot 97.

Meek was on the radio show when the conversation shifted to his influence on culture. “I don’t think you know,” he said. “When you see people rolling their skullies up, when you see people with the diamond chains… everybody’s wearing Cuban links, when you see people in Miami on the yachts now on Instagram — that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers, because they believe us.”

Meeks words pushed all the wrong buttons for Miami rapper Trick Daddy. He was outraged that the MGM star was taking credit for Miami trends. In a video, Trick made it clear, “Miami n*ggas are not followers…Don’t use my city or my n*ggas for character references.” He continued, “I will get out of character. Do not f*ck with me. Dirt bikes, Cuban links, and Yachts? We cocaine cowboys, n*gga.”

Trick even brought Meek’s break up with Nicki Minaj, “Ever since you lost your girl, you’ve been trippin’.” He ended by saying Meek owes him and the city of Miami an apology. Watch below:

Meek has yet to respond to Trick Daddy or the city of Miami. We’ll keep you updated.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For Comments About Miami

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 24 hours ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Photos