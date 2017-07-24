Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For Comments About Miami

is celebrating the release of his new album Wins & Losses. However, not everyone is excited for the Philly rapper, especially after comments he made on Hot 97

Meek was on the radio show when the conversation shifted to his influence on culture. “I don’t think you know,” he said. “When you see people rolling their skullies up, when you see people with the diamond chains… everybody’s wearing Cuban links, when you see people in Miami on the yachts now on Instagram — that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers, because they believe us.”

Meeks words pushed all the wrong buttons for Miami rapper Trick Daddy. He was outraged that the MGM star was taking credit for Miami trends. In a video, Trick made it clear, “Miami n*ggas are not followers…Don’t use my city or my n*ggas for character references.” He continued, “I will get out of character. Do not f*ck with me. Dirt bikes, Cuban links, and Yachts? We cocaine cowboys, n*gga.”

Trick even brought Meek’s break up with Nicki Minaj, “Ever since you lost your girl, you’ve been trippin’.” He ended by saying Meek owes him and the city of Miami an apology. Watch below:

Trick Daddy just revoked Meek Mill's Miami visa 😳 pic.twitter.com/yybpKyqORI — Music is Life (@ArtOfMusic_) July 23, 2017

Meek has yet to respond to Trick Daddy or the city of Miami. We’ll keep you updated.

