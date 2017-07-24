Entertainment
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of People Have A Bunch Of Girlfriends’

John Singleton has said a lot of crazy things this year, but his latest comments about R. Kelly are the most “WTF?” worthy yet.

TMZ caught up with the filmmaker on Sunday and the Oscar nominee sounded off on R. Kelly. John doesn’t see anything wrong or illegal about the accusations levied against Kelly because the women living with him are adults, “No, he’s not misunderstood. He has, you know, a bunch of girlfriends. A lot of people have a bunch of girlfriends. The women that he’s with are adult women. And they made the decision to be with him and know what they’re getting into.”

Adding fuel to the controversial fire, the Poetic Justice director says he thinks the Bill Cosby comparisons are totally unfair to Kelly. When asked if he thought Kelly should get the Cosby treatment, Singleton quickly replied, “No, not at all. That’s a completely different situation.” Watch his comments below.

