Congratulations! Pusha T & His Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Get Engaged

21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)
21 photos Launch gallery
21 Pictures Of Pusha T’s Braids (PHOTOS)
1. Pusha T Rocking His Braids On The 2012 BET Red CarpetSource:Getty Images 1 of 21
2. Pusha T Rocking CornrowsSource:Getty Images 2 of 21
3. Pusha T Rocking The “Straight Backs”Source:Getty Images 3 of 21
4. Pusha T Performing On StageSource:Getty Images 4 of 21
5. Pusha T’s PlaitsSource:YouTube screenshot 5 of 21
6. Pusha T With A Snapback & PlaitsSource:Single Promo cover 6 of 21
7. Pusha T In His “Exodus 23:1″ VideoSource:YouTube Screenshot 7 of 21
8. Pusha T With The Zig-Zag BraidsSource:Getty Images 8 of 21
9. Pusha T At The BET Hip-Hop Awards In AtlantaSource:SplashNews 9 of 21
10. Pusha T In PhillySource:SplashNews 10 of 21
11. Pusha & His Brother MaliceSource:Getty Images 11 of 21
12. Pusha & His Brother Malice – Formerly Known As ClipseSource:Getty Images 12 of 21
13. Pusha T At The MTV VMAsSource:Getty Images 13 of 21
14. A Throwback Of Pusha T At The MTV VMAsSource:Getty Images 14 of 21
15. Pusha T At A Heineken Red Star EventSource:Getty Images 15 of 21
16. Pusha & 2 ChainzSource:Getty Images 16 of 21
17. Pusha Performing With Kanye WestSource:Getty Images 17 of 21
18. Pusha At HeinekenSource:Getty Images 18 of 21
19. Pusha & Kanye In The StudioSource:Instagram 19 of 21
20. Pusha T Chillin’Source:Getty Images 20 of 21
21. Pusha T Rocks A SnapbackSource:Youtube Screenshot 21 of 21
comments – Add Yours