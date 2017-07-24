Black People Defy Crime Stereotypes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the new game Headkrack brought to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” called “Who Done It,” contestants guess the ethnicity of people based on the descriptions of the crimes they committed. A Charleston, North Carolina woman puts up a good fight in this round, tackling three tough crime descriptions.

In this game, the questions are trickier than they seem, as the perpetrators of these crimes went beyond their stereotypes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Who Done It on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

