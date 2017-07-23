Praise Break: BeBe & CeCe Winans “Heaven” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Click on the audio player to hear BeBe & CeCe Winans‘ incredible song “Heaven” in this Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

