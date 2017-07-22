9 O'Clock News
This Is Why Blac Chyna Left Rob Kardashian…

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Chyna tells People Magazine

“We lived together for two months in the beginning, but he stressed me out every day. And I said, ‘One thing you won’t do is stress me out with this baby in my belly.’ “

“About a month after Dream was born, I moved in with Rob at Kylie’s house for about a week. I put my pride aside — and I’m very prideful. I was like, ‘You know what? I actually want to be with this person. So guess what, Chyna, you need to go live in this lady’s house,’ which is his sister.”

” ‘There’s no bad blood or whatever, so be a family and figure it out.’ I moved in and one week later was like, ‘You know what? I don’t deserve this. I’m out. I’m not going to be disrespected.’ ”

