The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Meek Mill On Jay-Z’s Jab At Rappers’ Money Pics On Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment


Meek Mill talks about the rap group he came up with, “The Bloodhounds” who he still considers family despite the fact that everybody’s different priorities caused them to pursue different directions. He talks about why he’s doesn’t feel guilty for being one who made it, and being the one financially capable to help folks out when they are in a bind. Meek also talks about his grandmother’s love and support for all his music, even though she may not like the cuss words.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He discusses the recent shots fired by Jay-Z toward rappers taking those infamous photos with money on Instagram, and why he doesn’t feel all that attacked by it, even though he might take that picture sometimes. Meek also talks about prioritizing making music this year after being centered in and focused on a lot of rap and relationship drama. Plus, he touches on the biggest wins he’s experienced so far, like moving his family out of the hood and recognizing the positive effects that came from that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Jay Z’s “4:44” Isn’t A Green Light To Demonize Younger Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: How Jay-Z Solidified A Place In TV & Film [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill On How Being In Jail Changed His Perspective On Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill On Why He Posted Video Of Himself Tripping Down The Stairs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

6 photos Launch gallery

Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

Continue reading Meek Mill On Jay-Z’s Jab At Rappers’ Money Pics On Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nicki & Meek Mill’s Most Awkward But Loving Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 7 hours ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 11 hours ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West’s ‘Pal’ Responds to Rumors That He…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Mike Conley Jr. Gives A Hilarious Response To…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Mayoral Candidate Tells Black Constituents ‘Go Back To…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
Blac Chyna’s Mama Rages Against Tyga For His…
 3 days ago
07.21.17
This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was…
 4 days ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors
 4 days ago
07.20.17
Photos