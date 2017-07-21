Mayoral Candidate Tells Black Constituents ‘Go Back To Africa’

A Mayoral race in St. Petersburg, FL got real and ugly with one of the candidates had this message to say to his African American constituents.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Huffington Post reports that an attendee at a Tuesday forum asked both candidates Paul Congemi and Jesse Nevel what the town could do to offer more opportunities to young people.