Dr. Collier’s Basic Guidelines For A Fat-Free Diet [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Collier was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio answering listeners’ health questions! When one woman calls up asking about her father’s dietary restrictions, giving to her by her doctor, Dr. Collier gives her the breakdown. In simple terms, he explains what it means to be eating a fat-free diet without over complicating it.

Plus, a young man calls up complaining about issues with lockjaw, and not knowing what to do about it, and Dr. Collier points him in the right direction. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

