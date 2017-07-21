Jada Pinkett-Smith & Regina Hall On Why Tiffany Haddish Is Most Like Her “Girls Trip” Character [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Regina Hall came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about their new film, “Girls Night,” which is in theaters nationwide today! They talk about the difference between “Girls Night” and another film with a similar theme, “Rough Night.” They debunk the rumors that the films were simply black and white versions of each other.

Jada & Regina also talk about their funny co-star Tiffany Haddish, and her adventurous, young-at-heart wild-child ways. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

