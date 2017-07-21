Blac Chyna’s Mama Rages Against Tyga For His Comments On Chyna

My #wcw #TokyoToni A post shared by Aaron (@pleather_boy) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Tyga stepped into some serious ish when he mentioned Blac Chyna‘s mom, Tokyo Toni, in an interview.

The rapper didn’t hold anything back during the intense chat and even included the fact that he knew Rob Kardashian likely wouldn’t be able to handle Chyna. T-Raww also admitted that he warned Rob to “be careful” when they first got involved, saying, “I told homie what the play was. I told him what he was going to deal with. I was just like, ‘Bro, I was just with her for three, four years. This is what you’re about to deal with.” Tyga added, “Y’all see what [Chyna’s got] going on. She just got a different mentality. She really is a good person at heart, but she’s been through a lot in life and she didn’t really have people to help guide her in her life. I just knew a n**ga like [Rob] ain’t gonna be able to handle somebody like her.”

When it comes to blasting Chyna, she can always count on her Tokyo Toni to come to her defense. The outspoken mom took to Instagram to call out her former son-in-law-to-be in a threatening, lengthy post:

#Tyga had to have known this was coming when he made that comment about #BlacChyna on #TheBreakfastClub 😳👀 (swipe) #TokyoToni A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Tokyo Toni went in on the post, considering the fact that Rob revealed Chyna isn’t even in contact with her mom anymore and that he’s that one that gives Toni money. Apparently, a mother’s love is unconditional.