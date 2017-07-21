Ciara And Future’s Son Now A Professional Model

Ciara and Future’s 3-year-old son, Future Zahir, is the star of a new back-to-school ad campaign for Gap Kids.
CiCi shared the news on via Instagram while she was on vacation with her family in Bejing, China. She expressed how proud she was, just as any mother would, saying, “Dreams Do Come True!”
