Ciara And Future’s Son Now A Professional Model

Ciara and Future’s 3-year-old son, Future Zahir, is the star of a new back-to-school ad campaign for Gap Kids.

CiCi shared the news on via Instagram while she was on vacation with her family in Bejing, China. She expressed how proud she was, just as any mother would, saying, “Dreams Do Come True!”

Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I'm honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

