Why It’s Strange For Usher’s Herpes Lawsuit To Surface In The News [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Usher has been trending lately, but not because of some fire new music or something fans would hope for. Legal documents were leaked about a Usher’s herpes diagnosis. He then allegedly passed the incurable disease to a woman he was sleeping with, and had to pay the woman over a million dollars. She accused him in a lawsuit of purposefully withholding information about his diagnosis in order to keep having sex with her.

But why is the story coming out now if he already settled the lawsuit years ago? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos