News
Home > News

Report: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Commits Suicide At 41

He died on Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Linkin Park Perform At The 02

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


It’s a sad day for rock fans. TMZ has reported that Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has committed suicide.

Law enforcement sources say the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. He was discovered Thursday morning just before 9 a.m. Chester struggled with alcohol and drugs for years and said in the past that he considered committing suicide, according to TMZ. He said his abuse as a child by an older man played a part in his struggles.

Chester was close to Chris Cornell, who also took his own life this past May. Chester penned an open letter to Chris on the day of his death. Today would have marked Chris’ 53rd birthday.


Linkin park was known for their hits such as “Faint,” “In the End” and their song “Numb/Encore” with Jay-Z.

Chester was married and had six children from two different wives. He was 41-years-old.

R.I.P., Chester Bennington.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Report: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Commits Suicide At 41

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was…
 13 hours ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors
 14 hours ago
07.20.17
Here’s How R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Accusations Is…
 14 hours ago
07.20.17
Report: Usher Allegedly Pays Off Women He Infected…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
LOL: 50 Cent Comes For Gabrielle Union And…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Here’s How Issa Rae Feels About Not Getting…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Ice-T Defends Coco After The Internet Drags Her…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
This Is What Happened When Blac Chyna Tried…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Fan Sues Kanye West Over Tidal Subscription And…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
La La Anthony Defends Her Nude Scenes On…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Really? Sisqo Released A Sequel To The ‘Thong…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
Grandmother Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Victim Speaks…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
Pimp C’s Widow Is Not Here For Young…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
Photos