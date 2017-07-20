The Top 10 O.J. Simpson Is Free Memes

The Top 10 O.J. Simpson Is Free Memes

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
As always the internet wins big when breaking news happens and O.J. Simpson being granted parole is no exception.

July 20th Simpson was granted parole and told that he would be a free man this fall after serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction.  But you know all the internet jokesters had to post their opinions and hilarious memes to commemorate this day.

RELATED STORY: O.J. Simpson Is A Free Man…Soon

Check out the top 10 O.J. Simpson parole memes that will make you laugh

Photos