Marlon Wayans Has Advice For Colin Kaepernick, Too [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Earlier this week, Michael Vick caught some heat for recommending that Colin Kaepernick cut his hair in effort to clean up his image and make himself look less threatening to the conservative white NFL folks. Celebs and fans alike came for Vick and spoke out against him.

Most recently, Marlon Wayans put in his two cents about it as well, but in addition to commenting on what Michael Vick had to say, he also had some advice for Kaepernick. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page news “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos