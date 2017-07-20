Marlon Wayans Has Advice For Colin Kaepernick, Too [EXCLUSIVE]

Earlier this week, Michael Vick caught some heat for recommending that Colin Kaepernick cut his hair in effort to clean up his image and make himself look less threatening to the conservative white NFL folks. Celebs and fans alike came for Vick and spoke out against him.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Most recently, Marlon Wayans put in his two cents about it as well, but in addition to commenting on what Michael Vick had to say, he also had some advice for Kaepernick. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Front Page news “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.
RELATED: Marlon Wayans Recounts Hilarious Story Of Getting Ripped Off By Drug Dealers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Marlon Wayans On Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Split: “His Next Album’s Gonna Be Bangin’!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Marlon Wayans On Why “Fifty Shades Of Black” Will Be His Last Parody Film For Awhile [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Tia Mowry
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. Ice Cube and Russell Westbrook
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. Steph and Ayesha Curry
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Cynthia Bailey
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Odell Beckham, Jr.
Source:Instagram
5 of 19
6. Regina Hall
Source:Instagram
6 of 19
7. Erykah Badu and Solange Knowles
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. Mariah Carey and YG
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. Jordin Sparks
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. Shemar Moore
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Tamar Braxton
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. Charlie Wilson and Chante Moore
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. Omarion
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. Tinashe
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Angela Simmons
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. Holly Robinson Peete
Source:Instagram
16 of 19
17. Kirk Franklin
Source:Instagram
17 of 19
18. Yara Shahidi with Chole and Halle
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Simone Biles
Source:Instagram
19 of 19