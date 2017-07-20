Rickey Smiley On The Anxieties Of Meeting His Youngest’s First Boyfriend [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On the latest episode of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” Gary With Da Tea got shut down for trying to turn Beyonce Alowishus & Starter’s baby shower in what Rickey says would have been “the MET Gala.” Meanwhile, Rickey Smiley’s youngest daughter, Aaryn, brought her first boyfriend home to meet dad! So what does Rickey Smiley do while he’s over? Sharpen knives, of course.

Despite that intimating exchange, the visit seemed to go without incident. And Rickey Smiley’s pinto beans were a hit. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

