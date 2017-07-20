The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Waka Flocka Called Michael Vick A “Duck” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


Michael Vick‘s unsolicited advice to Colin Kaepernick seems to have rubbed the whole world the wrong way. Several celebs took to social media to reprimand Vick for his comments, including Kaepernick himself, though he went the more subtle route. Waka Flocka is the latest to clapback at Michael Vick.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The rapper took to Instagram to point out the problems with Vick’s advice. He also called him a duck. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Waka Flocka Flame Won’t Be Forgiven For His Comments About Obama [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Waka Flocka Goes Too Hard Too Early On Celebrating 4/20 [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Could Waka Flocka Be President Of The United States? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

#CouplesWeLove: Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Are Making It Work

9 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Are Making It Work

Continue reading Why Waka Flocka Called Michael Vick A “Duck” [EXCLUSIVE]

#CouplesWeLove: Waka Flocka & Tammy Rivera Are Making It Work

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was…
 5 hours ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors
 6 hours ago
07.20.17
Here’s How R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Accusations Is…
 7 hours ago
07.20.17
Report: Usher Allegedly Pays Off Women He Infected…
 23 hours ago
07.20.17
LOL: 50 Cent Comes For Gabrielle Union And…
 24 hours ago
07.20.17
Here’s How Issa Rae Feels About Not Getting…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Ice-T Defends Coco After The Internet Drags Her…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
This Is What Happened When Blac Chyna Tried…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Fan Sues Kanye West Over Tidal Subscription And…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
La La Anthony Defends Her Nude Scenes On…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Really? Sisqo Released A Sequel To The ‘Thong…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Grandmother Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Victim Speaks…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Pimp C’s Widow Is Not Here For Young…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
Photos