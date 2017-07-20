Why Waka Flocka Called Michael Vick A “Duck” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Michael Vick‘s unsolicited advice to Colin Kaepernick seems to have rubbed the whole world the wrong way. Several celebs took to social media to reprimand Vick for his comments, including Kaepernick himself, though he went the more subtle route. Waka Flocka is the latest to clapback at Michael Vick.

The rapper took to Instagram to point out the problems with Vick’s advice. He also called him a duck. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

