Dr. Collier’s Tips On Staying Hydrated In The Dog Days Of Summer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Dr. Collier came through to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” First, he addressed that issue that rears its ugly head every summer; the dangers of leaving your babies in a too-hot car. Plus, he talks about food allergies that are so prevalent nowadays, and why it’s important to get tested to figure out which foods you might be allergic too.

Dr. Collier also gives tips on staying hydrated through the dog days of summer. Often, when we might think we’re drinking enough water, we really aren’t. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos