Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was Thuggin’ With Tupac Back In The Day

Who knew?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


We all loved Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s performance in the 1996 classic film Set It Off, and now we know where she got her street life inspiration.

On Wednesday, the veteran actress stopped by SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning and revealed that when she first met her late friend Tupac Shakur, she was a drug dealer.

Jada revealed, “It’s kind of hard because I haven’t really told the whole story. One of the things that’s very interesting that I’ve never really said before is that when I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer. Yes.”

The Girls Trip star added, “There was a point in which we met and then we kind of were going our separate ways. And I just felt like, ‘God, one day you’re going to do for Pac what you did for me, which is you saved me. And that just never happened for him. And so that is something that I am constantly having to confront. I know that most people wanna always connect us in this romance thing, but that’s just because they don’t have the story. But it was based in survival, how we held each other down, you know what I’m saying? And when we have somebody that has your back when you feel like you’re nothing, that’s everything.”

Jada says that at the time she was dealing drugs back in Baltimore, she was “coming out of that life” and he was “getting more into the life.” The news of the her shocking past and details about her relationship it’s Tupac comes just weeks after she slammed All Eyez On Me, a biopic about the slain rapper’s life.


See what else Mrs. Smith had to say in the interview above.

Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

6 photos Launch gallery

Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

Continue reading Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

Black Hollywood Reacts To Trending #OscarsSoWhite & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Call To Boycott The Academy Awards

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was…
 5 hours ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors
 6 hours ago
07.20.17
Here’s How R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Accusations Is…
 7 hours ago
07.20.17
Report: Usher Allegedly Pays Off Women He Infected…
 23 hours ago
07.20.17
LOL: 50 Cent Comes For Gabrielle Union And…
 24 hours ago
07.20.17
Here’s How Issa Rae Feels About Not Getting…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Ice-T Defends Coco After The Internet Drags Her…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
This Is What Happened When Blac Chyna Tried…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Fan Sues Kanye West Over Tidal Subscription And…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
La La Anthony Defends Her Nude Scenes On…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Really? Sisqo Released A Sequel To The ‘Thong…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Grandmother Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Victim Speaks…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Pimp C’s Widow Is Not Here For Young…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
Photos