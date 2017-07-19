The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why A Sequel To Drake’s “Take Care” Could Be Fire [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment


Drake‘s 2011 “Take Care” album was a classic Drizzy masterpiece. And today, in 2017, fans are going crazy with hopes that Drake has been cooking up a “Take Care 2.” Drake posted a photo to Instagram that was very much like the cover of the album, and now everyone is out of their mind with anticipation.

The thing is, if he were to drop a Take Care sequel, it would probably be amazing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos