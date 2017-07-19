Why Fantasia Is Testifying About Her Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fantasia celebrating three years of marriage to her husband, Kendall Taylor. She took to Instagram to testified about the landmark she and her husband have reached together, after they only dated for three weeks before their wedding! She shared her revelation about loving herself, and how her life changed for the better when she met her hubby.

Click on the audio player to hear her joyous testimony in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

