Why Gary With Da Tea Says It’s Fine For Brandon Smiley To Live With His Girlfriend [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Rickey Smiley is quite alarmed when he finds out that Brandon and his girlfriend are shacking up together with no plans for marriage. Brandon sees no problem with it, and doesn’t even understand the correlation when Rickey Smiley asks if they have even thought about marriage at all.

Like Brandon, Gary With Da Tea thinks it’s no big deal also. Check out this video to hear some of Gary’s commentary on the subject in his “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” from “Rickey Smiley For Real.

