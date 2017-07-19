Why Gary With Da Tea Says It’s Fine For Brandon Smiley To Live With His Girlfriend [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley is quite alarmed when he finds out that Brandon and his girlfriend are shacking up together with no plans for marriage. Brandon sees no problem with it, and doesn’t even understand the correlation when Rickey Smiley asks if they have even thought about marriage at all.
Like Brandon, Gary With Da Tea thinks it’s no big deal also. Check out this video to hear some of Gary’s commentary on the subject in his “Sugar Honey Ice Tea,” from “Rickey Smiley For Real.”
"The Ed Lover Show" Vs. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"
Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea & Headkrack
Gary With Da Tea + Male Models
Da Brat
Knocker Ball
D'Essence
Da Brat
Rickey Smiley
Aaryn
Porshe & Beonka
Rickey Smiley
Rickey Smiley
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Cast & Producers
