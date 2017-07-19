La La Anthony Defends Her Nude Scenes On ‘Power’

name has been coming up lately, especially now that Power has returned for its fourth season. Apparently, she has been catching heat for nudity on the show.

Well, La La has a word for the critics. She went on The Breakfast Club and made it clear that she’s an actress and she’s not the character she portrays on the show. “People don’t know how to separate La La from Lakesha, that’s my character on Power,” she said. “My character on Power is currently in a relationship with Tommy. When you’re in a relationship with someone you have sex with them and you take your top off.” She explained that she takes herself seriously and is willing to do whatever the role requires. “I’m not going to go to the creator of the show, Courtney, and say ‘Oh, because people are going to call in and say, you know, I’m a bad person because I showed my boobs and every women in the world has boobs, I’m not going to do this and I’m going to risk my job as an actor,’ I’m not going to do that.” La La revealed she signed a nudity clause before she even went on the show, so showing a little flesh was inevitable.

Througout the interview, La La talked about her other projects and the current status of her relationship with Carmelo Anthony. “My status right now is putting myself first,” she said. “Whatever is meant to happen will happen. I’m learning that I don’t have to have it all figured out. Life just has to happen and things will sometimes just figure themselves out.” She added that Melo is still her best friend, so things aren’t completely cut off between the two of them. You can watch her words for yourself below.





