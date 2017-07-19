Entertainment
This Is What Happened When Blac Chyna Tried To Live With Rob And Kylie For A Week

More details behind their relationship.

Blac Chyna is spilling all the details of her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

In an interview with People, Chyna talked about what it was like to live with Rob and then live with his family. When the two first started dating, they lived together in Chyna’s house for two months. Chyna says Rob “stressed me out every day.” She tried to make things work when she became pregnant with their daughter, Dream. “I said, ‘One thing you won’t do is stress me out with this baby in my belly,’” Chyna said.

One month after Dream was born Chyna decided to move into Kylie Jenner’s house, where Rob was also staying. “I was like, ‘You know what? I actually want to be with this person. So guess what, Chyna, you need to go live in this lady’s house,’ which is his sister,” Chyna said. “I put my pride aside — and I’m very prideful.”

Despite the move, Chyna still couldn’t deal with Rob and his fam. “I moved in and one week later was like, ‘You know what? I don’t deserve this. I’m out.’ I’m not going to be disrespected.”

Rob and Chyna broke up in December 2016. July 5 was the day Rob went on his rant against Blac Chyna and shared nude photos of her on Instagram. His actions led to Chyna filing, and winning, her restraining order against him. They now co-parent Dream together under certain regulations. How does Chyna feel about her ex now? “I’m glad I’m relieved of [Rob], but damn, why did I have to get relief in this way? I feel like God does certain things – not to hurt you, but to show you your true strength. I feel like, if I can come out of this, I can come out of anything.”

