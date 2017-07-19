Entertainment
Here’s How Issa Rae Feels About Not Getting an Emmy Nomination

Fans were outraged.

The Emmy nominations were announced last Thursday. From Viola Davis in How to Get Away with Murder to Donald Glover in Atlanta, the nominees seem diverse and talented. However, awards shows don’t always hit the mark. Folks have noticed that Issa Rae’s hit HBO series Insecure was nowhere to be found on the nomination list.

One person who noticed was Andy Cohen. On his show Watch What Happens Live he brought up the non-recognition to Issa Rae herself. How does she feel about it?

“It would have been great, you know for the exposure for the show,” she said. “But I was over it after a minute.”

She continued, “We really stand behind this second season, we’re so excited about it and, you know, it just motivates us to work harder next year to get noticed.”

Comedian T.J. Miller then jokingly tried to convince Issa that it's cool not to get nominated. He didn't have much success. You can watch the funny interaction below and be sure to check out Insecure when it returns to HBO on Sunday, July 23.


 

