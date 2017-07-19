News
Mother Charged With Murder After She Reportedly Left Toddler In Car For Six Hours

So sad.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Parked cars

Source: Thinkstock Images / Getty


Dijanelle Fowler, 25, has been charged with second degree murder after police discovered her one-year-old toddler dead in the back seat of her car.

Fowler’s daughter, Skylar,  was found dead after Dijanelle called 911 from Emory Physicians parking deck at 5:45 p.m. on June 15. According to court documents, earlier that day Fowler was seen entering a hair salon for an appointment at 10 a.m. She came back to her car at 4 p.m. and in between those times, witnesses and video footage suggest she never left the salon. Once Fowler was back at her car, court docs say she wasn’t able to start it, so she got help from a guy inside the salon. Authorities believe Fowler attempted to hide her child while the person was jump-starting the car. Documents say, “There were a lot of clothes in the vehicle that may have been placed over the child.”

When Fowlers kid was found dead, Fowler was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was released that night and left the state, say DeKalb County Police. Investigators put out a warrant for her arrest and their fugitive unit was actively searching for her. Fowler turned herself in on Monday night.

Along with murder charges, Fowler is faced with second-degree cruelty to children and concealing a death. DeKalb County Police Captain Jerry A. Lewis spoke on the child’s death, saying, “I don’t believe it was intentional. It seems that it was an accident. However, with that in mind. There’s consequences that come with that.”

We’ll keep you posted on any major updates.

 

