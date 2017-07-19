Grandmother Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Victim Speaks Out

Joycelyn Savage, 21, is the only alleged victim of Kelly’s to speak out about the claims, saying that she’s in a happy place and not being held against her will — but her grandmother says otherwise. Shirley Savage told the Daily Mail that she was deeply worried about her granddaughter after she missed her beloved grandfather’s funeral last month. She revealed, “He talked to Joycelyn before he died and he begged her to come home. She wouldn’t and it really hurt him. She didn’t come to his funeral. She was very close to her grandfather and close to me. It really hurts us to see this happening to her.”

Mrs. Savage comments comes just a day after her son and Joycelyn’s dad, Tim Savage spoke about his missing daughter and threaten R. Kelly with a lawsuit. Shirley added, “That’s why we are doing this. He’s messing with other girls and it’s terrible. He has to be stopped.” R. Kelly came to his own defense earlier this week, denying all of the accusations.

However, the singer is reportedly under FBI investigation due to the disturbing claims.