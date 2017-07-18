Uncategorized
Shannon Sharpe Speaks Out Against Michael Vick For Kaepernick Comments [VIDEO]

Mike Vick says Colin Kaepernick needs to cut his hair – Shannon and Rob Parker respond. Shannon Sharpe went to town on the ignorant comments made by Michael Vick saying that Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair to be perceived more likable.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

