Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of Drake

Drake is that rapper known to get you in your feelings. One album that was the blueprint for this model was his sophomore release Take Care. The album cover makes you want to lock yourself in a room and reflect on past relationship failures (with some wine of course).
Well, Drake has fans back in their emotions thanks to a collection of Instagram pics he posted. He is wearing a black and gold sweat-suit and sits at a dimly lit table, look very similar to the Take Care album cover. Could this mean Take Care 2 is on the horizon? Check out the photo for yourself:
Take Care pumped out such hits as “Make Me Proud” with Nicki Minaj and the emotional title track “Take Care” with Rihanna. A sequel to the album could bring in new waves of catchy emo tunes.
Drake has yet to confirm any future projects. For now, it seems like he’s just trolling the Internet with his photo shoots.
Social media is feeding right into Drizzy’s game. See below:
Don’t play with our heartstrings, Drake! You’ve already done enough damage!
