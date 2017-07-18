News
Home > News

NBC Sports Announcer Mike Tirico Says He Is Not Black

His complexion would read differently.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

White & Black Girls

Source: Gandee Vasan / Getty


Mike Tirico isn’t trying to be Black. Here’s a picture:

Yup. That guy right there is not about the Black label, or apparently any labels at all. In an interview with the New York Times, he had the following to say about race:

“Why do I have to check any box? If we live in a world where we’re not supposed to judge, why should anyone care about identifying?” He continued, “The race question in America is one that probably never produces a satisfactory answer for those who are asking the questions.”

In a conversation back in 1991 with the Post-Standard, via Bar Tool Sports, Tirico had similar race struggles. He said both his parents are White and his upbringing was with an Italian family in Queens. This is how he told it:

“When people go around and say, ‘You are Black’— well, I don’t encourage it, but by the same token I don’t back off of it. If you want to call me that, that’s fine. But, you know, in my whole family, there’s nobody I know who is Black.”

He goes on to say that he’s seen photos of his father, his father’s mother, and his father’s sisters and they’re all White — the same with his mom’s side of the family. “They are all as White as the refrigerator I’m standing in front of right now,” Tirico explained. In the article, he said he would like to do a genealogical study one day to see if he had Black ancestors, but he wasn’t pressed about it.  “Does it matter to me? Yeah, I’d like to find out the truth at some point, so I can answer questions for my kids,” he said. “But me? I’m living, I’m working, I’m leading an upstanding life. I don’t worry about it.”

A lot of the Internet’s reaction to Tirico’s race beliefs can be summed up in one tweet. Channeling Jay-Z‘s use of O.J. Simpson‘s line, “I’m not Black, I’m O.J.,” one user posted:

There you have it.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading NBC Sports Announcer Mike Tirico Says He Is Not Black

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonc
I WOKE UP LIKE THIS: Beyonce’s Secret to…
 10 hours ago
07.18.17
Tyga And C.J. Wallace To Star In ‘Scream’…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Video Shows Remy Ma Addressing Her Issues With…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
50 Cent Reportedly Borrowed $20K From Omar Hardwick…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Twitter Rips Into R. Kelly After Reports Of…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her New Mystery Man…
 2 days ago
07.16.17
The Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In…
 2 days ago
07.16.17
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Won’t Marry Again…
 4 days ago
07.16.17
Mel B is Ordered to Pay Stephen Belafonte…
 4 days ago
07.16.17
Drake’s Home Invaded Again By A Trespasser
 4 days ago
07.16.17
No, She Didn’t: Madonna Called Whitney Houston ‘Horribly…
 5 days ago
07.16.17
Are Karrueche And Quavo Already Calling It Quits?
 5 days ago
07.16.17
This Is How Azealia Banks Feels About The…
 5 days ago
07.16.17
Is Blac Chyna Returning To Her Old Hustle…
 5 days ago
07.16.17
Photos