Praise Break: Yolanda Adams “How Great Thou Art” [EXCLUSIVE]

Click on the audio player to hear Yolanda Adams‘ incredible song “How Great Thou Art” in this Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!
RELATED: Praise Break: Jermaine Dolly On Becoming “The Jesus Guy In The Hood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Praise Break: James Fortune “I Forgive Me” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Praise Break: Tye Tribbett “Work It Out” [EXCLUSIVE]
Walmart's Gospel Explosion with Yolanda Adams, Deitrick Haddon, Willie Moore Jr. & More!
57 photos Launch gallery
Walmart's Gospel Explosion with Yolanda Adams, Deitrick Haddon, Willie Moore Jr. & More!
1. Joanna HaleSource:Rance Elgin 1 of 57
2. Joanna HaleSource:Rance Elgin 2 of 57
3. Joanna HaleSource:Rance Elgin 3 of 57
4. Joanna Hale and Deitrick HaddonSource:Rance Elgin 4 of 57
5. Joanna Hale and Deitrick HaddonSource:Rance Elgin 5 of 57
6. Joanna Hale and Deitrick HaddonSource:Rance Elgin 6 of 57
7.Source:Rance Elgin 7 of 57
8.Source:Rance Elgin 8 of 57
9.Source:Rance Elgin 9 of 57
10.Source:Rance Elgin 10 of 57
11.Source:Rance Elgin 11 of 57
12.Source:Rance Elgin 12 of 57
13.Source:Rance Elgin 13 of 57
14.Source:Rance Elgin 14 of 57
15.Source:Rance Elgin 15 of 57
16.Source:Rance Elgin 16 of 57
17.Source:Rance Elgin 17 of 57
18.Source:Rance Elgin 18 of 57
19.Source:Rance Elgin 19 of 57
20.Source:Rance Elgin 20 of 57
21.Source:Rance Elgin 21 of 57
22.Source:Rance Elgin 22 of 57
23.Source:Rance Elgin 23 of 57
24.Source:Rance Elgin 24 of 57
25.Source:Rance Elgin 25 of 57
26.Source:Rance Elgin 26 of 57
27.Source:Rance Elgin 27 of 57
28.Source:Rance Elgin 28 of 57
29.Source:Rance Elgin 29 of 57
30.Source:Rance Elgin 30 of 57
31.Source:Rance Elgin 31 of 57
32.Source:Rance Elgin 32 of 57
33.Source:Rance Elgin 33 of 57
34.Source:Rance Elgin 34 of 57
35.Source:Rance Elgin 35 of 57
36.Source:Rance Elgin 36 of 57
37.Source:Rance Elgin 37 of 57
38.Source:Rance Elgin 38 of 57
39.Source:Rance Elgin 39 of 57
40.40 of 57
41.Source:Rance Elgin 41 of 57
42.Source:Rance Elgin 42 of 57
43.Source:Rance Elgin 43 of 57
44.Source:Rance Elgin 44 of 57
45.Source:Rance Elgin 45 of 57
46.Source:Rance Elgin 46 of 57
47.Source:Rance Elgin 47 of 57
48.Source:Rance Elgin 48 of 57
49.Source:Rance Elgin 49 of 57
50.Source:Rance Elgin 50 of 57
51.51 of 57
52.Source:Rance Elgin 52 of 57
53. fr2015-gospel-60Source:Rance Elgin 53 of 57
54.Source:Rance Elgin 54 of 57
55.55 of 57
56.Source:Rance Elgin 56 of 57
57.Source:Rance Elgin 57 of 57
comments – Add Yours