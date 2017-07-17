The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Conor McGregor Get Knocked Out? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have been making headlines as their trash-talking heats up on their press tour. As anticipation for their fight mounts, McGregor in particular has raised some eyebrows with his comments, as some of seem to have a racist tint on them.

So you can imagine the surprise resulting from reports that have surfaced alleging that the big and bad McGregor got knocked out while sparring in preparation for the big fight. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Is Conor McGregor’s Trash-Talking To Floyd Mayweather Over The Top? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Will Ice Cube Mess Things Up For The Connor Mcgregor & Floyd Mayweather Fight? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Psychic Wayne Predicts Outcome Of Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Photos