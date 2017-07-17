Gary With Da Tea & Deon Cole Analyze Beyonce’s Twin Reveal Photo [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary With Da Tea had special guest and friend to the show Deon Cole to help pour the tea! Beyonce released a photo of her and her beautiful newborn twin babies, just a month after giving birth. Forgoing the long wait the public endured after the birth of Blue Ivy, Bey & Hov granted a glimpse at their new family pretty soon. The public, however, rewarded them with suspicions and strange conspiracy theories surrounding the whole thing.

Check out this exclusive video to hear Gary & Deon explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

