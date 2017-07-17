Twitter Rips Into R. Kelly After Reports Of A Sex-Obsessed Cult

has social media on fire with the disturbing news that he might be running a sex cult of young women . A Buzzfeed report claims parents are not able to contact their daughters because R. Kelly brainwashed them. According to the parents and folks who were once in Kelly’s circle, the R&B singer keeps the women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. They have to ask permission to leave the house, their eating and clothing is heavily monitored, and they must commit sexual acts while being filmed.

Ever since news of Kelly’s alleged cult hit the Internet, social media has been fueled with mostly outrage.

Oh God, I caught up and now I'm thoroughly grossed out. However, R Kelly has been disgusting literally since I was born. — Meeka McLean (@meekamclean) July 17, 2017

How does the industry still support R. Kelly? — deray mckesson (@deray) July 17, 2017

R. Kelly never changes and his community and industry enable him at every turn. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 17, 2017

BRING BACK OUR GIRLS! https://t.co/Qp80x8U0BX — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 17, 2017

Girls have killed themselves over R. Kelly. And still in many circles, R. Kelly's largely predatory existence is reduced to a joke. — Shamira the First (@_ShamGod) July 17, 2017

When you are wake up to R. Kelly trending and just KNOW underaged girls are involved. pic.twitter.com/7UjrxFBusZ — Don't @ Me (@ImStillRealAF) July 17, 2017

Fuck R. Kelly and fuck everyone who supports him, enables him, stands by his side. — Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) July 17, 2017

Many people brought up his past history of marrying Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old and the videotape of him allegedly urinating on an underage girl back in 2002.

R. Kelly is abusive to women? If only there had been warning signs like him literally pissing on a teenage girl. — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 17, 2017

R. Kelly has consistently been a predator for the past two decades. Showing the same patterns of behavior and he keeps getting away with it — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) July 17, 2017

Reading that R Kelly article and seeing red. Anybody still defending him in 2017 is canceled — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 17, 2017

I'll never understand R.Kelly apologists. Besides being a piece of shit, he hasn't made any music that's worth a damn in 15 years. — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) July 17, 2017

Look, at this point you can't pretend you don't know about R. Kelly. The shit is documented. You're just being willfully ignorant. — Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) July 17, 2017

The R&B singer has yet to respond to the reports, but we’ll continue to keep you posted.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: