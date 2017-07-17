Tyga And C.J. Wallace To Star In ‘Scream’ Reboot

Tyga has been laying pretty low these days, amid all of the drama going on with his surrogate family (the Kardashian/Jenners) and now we may know why.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the “Rack City” rapper along with C.J. Wallace, son of the Notorious B.I.G. are set to star in the third season of MTV’s Scream reboot. Both rappers/actors snagged leading roles in the six-episode season, which will return in March. The franchises third season comes with a lot of behind the scenes changes, including Queen Latifah joining the team as new executive producer and moving production from Louisiana to Atlanta.

Although Tyga’s acting resume has grown since his 2015 big screen debut in Dope, Scream is his first series regular role. As for Biggie and Faith Evans‘ baby boy, C.J., Scream also counts as his series regular debut. He also has feature films like Notorious and Everything Must Go under his belt. Scream‘s six-episode third season will air a three-night event in March on MTV.

No word on the exact date it premieres. Will you be watching?