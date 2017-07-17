Crazy Things People Have Already Said About Beyonce’s Twins [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Beyonce & Jay-Z have finally released that precious photo of their newborn boy and girl. Of course, there is no baby reveal from Beyonce without a whole bunch of crazy conspiracy theories and suspicions from folks on social media.

While some wonder how Bey managed to bounce back just a month after giving birth to two new little ones, others focused their efforts more pettily, on things like the flowers surrounding her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

