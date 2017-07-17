Remembering The Impact Of Fresh Kid Ice From 2 Live Crew [EXCLUSIVE]

Fresh Kid Ice from the legendary 2 Live Crew passed away at the young age of 53 years old. The cause of his death is yet unknown, but hip-hop is mourning the loss of such a monumental contributor to the culture. As a part of 2 Live Crew, they fought for freedom of speech, paving the way parental advisory labels with a court case.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
