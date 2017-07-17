Remembering The Impact Of Fresh Kid Ice From 2 Live Crew [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fresh Kid Ice from the legendary 2 Live Crew passed away at the young age of 53 years old. The cause of his death is yet unknown, but hip-hop is mourning the loss of such a monumental contributor to the culture. As a part of 2 Live Crew, they fought for freedom of speech, paving the way parental advisory labels with a court case.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Fresh Kid Ice Of 2 Live Crew Dies At 53

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: How The Community Is Observing The 20th Anniversary Of Biggie’s Death [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: The Complicated Grief Havoc Of Mobb Deep Is Facing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]