Remembering The Impact Of Fresh Kid Ice From 2 Live Crew [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Fresh Kid Ice from the legendary 2 Live Crew passed away at the young age of 53 years old. The cause of his death is yet unknown, but hip-hop is mourning the loss of such a monumental contributor to the culture. As a part of 2 Live Crew, they fought for freedom of speech, paving the way parental advisory labels with a court case.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos