Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her New Mystery Man On Instagram

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s Joseline Hernandez took a page out of Rihanna’s book by getting hot and heavy with a new mystery man in a pool. Only in this case, we didn’t actually get to see his face and Joseline was the one who shared the footage herself. The old flame of Stevie J and new mommy to 7-month-old Bonnie Bella, has reportedly moved to Miami, leaving Stevie and her Love & Hip Hop days behind her.

In the video, Joseline is seen licking and kissing the man seductively on his ear.

#PressPlay: So does #Joseline have a new boo 👀 What's tea sis?!!! Via: @lovehiphopatl6 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

This is an interesting turn of events, considering just a couple of weeks ago, Stevie’s “Free Bonnie Bella” outcry on social media suggested Joseline had been keeping him from seeing their daughter. Now that Stevie has reunited with little Bonnie, it seems he couldnt care less what Joseline and her new man are up to. He even admits to being “happy for her” in a comment to his fans.

#StevieJ vs some fans 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Do you think Joseline is trying to make Stevie jealous, or is it truly time these two moved on?

IMAGE CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

