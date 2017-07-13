Music
Hip Hop Pioneer and 2 Live Crew Founder Fresh Kid Ice Dead AT 53

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Via TMZ……Fresh Kid Ice — founding member of 2 Live Crew, and a pioneer for Asian rappers, died in Miami

Fresh Kid formed the legendary hip-hop crew with DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee in 1984, and hooked up with Luther Campbell later when they signed with his record label. According to the group’s manager he died at 7:50 AM Thursday in a Miami hospital … due to a medical condition.

Fresh Kid’s real name was Chris Wong Won … and he and the group became poster children for First Amendment Rights after their “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” album was the first to be labeled legally obscene by the government.

He and Campbell were arrested in 1990 after a live performance police deemed obscene and lewd.



Photos